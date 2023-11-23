Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.96.

Shares of LOW opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.14. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

