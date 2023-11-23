Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.96.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

