ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

MAN opened at $76.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

