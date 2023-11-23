Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,185 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Matson were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,106 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MATX opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

