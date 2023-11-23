Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $82.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Shares of MDT opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

