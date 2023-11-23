Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

