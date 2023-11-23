MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.31

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and traded as low as $18.81. MEG Energy shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 55,364 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MEGEF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

