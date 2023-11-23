MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

