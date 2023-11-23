Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total value of $1,533,402.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,401,877.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,499,285.13.

On Thursday, November 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31.

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $1,422,149.37.

On Friday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,440,444.39.

On Friday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total transaction of $1,458,574.59.

On Monday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $1,533,814.92.

On Friday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,402.87.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $1,599,578.10.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.4 %

TEAM stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $115.24 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

