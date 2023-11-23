Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 62.7% in the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.06.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $379.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

