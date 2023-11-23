Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NTV Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $379.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.22.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

