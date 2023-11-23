Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $379.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.