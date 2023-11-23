Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $379.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

