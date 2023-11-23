Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $377.85 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $379.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.22.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.06.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

