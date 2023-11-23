Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $9,639,169. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

