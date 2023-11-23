Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,722 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Wedbush cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

2seventy bio Price Performance

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.49.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

