Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.13 million, a PE ratio of 249.71 and a beta of 1.11. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,428.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

