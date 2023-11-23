Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 25.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Azenta by 24.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $172,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

