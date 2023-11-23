Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $30.26 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

