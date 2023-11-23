Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 256.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

