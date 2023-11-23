Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,111 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,703 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,645,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

View Our Latest Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.