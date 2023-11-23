Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 262 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Robert W. Baird raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 445.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

