Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bandwidth by 70.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 30.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 96,108 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 649.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 68,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $291.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.40. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $29.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

