Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 46,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Accuray by 1.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 16.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,433 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accuray by 46.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.94 million, a P/E ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.61. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Insider Transactions at Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.69 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $98,528.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,436,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,474,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,379.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,334 shares of company stock worth $220,791. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

