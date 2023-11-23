Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,699 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domo by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Domo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James bought 25,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at $381,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,575.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 25,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at $381,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,574. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.22. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $79.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domo

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.