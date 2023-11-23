Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 412,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACIW opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.