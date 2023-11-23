Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 181,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 257,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 341,405 shares worth $2,719,778. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

