Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BOX were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Price Performance

BOX opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.45, a PEG ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $34.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

