Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,762,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,026,000 after buying an additional 390,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $88,773,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after buying an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,775,000 after buying an additional 86,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.32. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $70,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,249,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

