Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 394.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $498,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.