Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

