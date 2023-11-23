Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sight Sciences were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at $5,869,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the second quarter valued at $4,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 4,555.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 528,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 521,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 507,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sight Sciences

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 41,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $102,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 346,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 250,445 shares of company stock valued at $565,307 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGHT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair cut shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

