Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 115.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 9,531,356 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $2,373,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,947 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,350,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MQ. BTIG Research lowered Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.3 %

MQ opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

