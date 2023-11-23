Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $126,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 2,034,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,655,000 after buying an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.24. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

