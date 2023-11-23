Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 16,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $89,279.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,770,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,264.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

