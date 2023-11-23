Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $167,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

