Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $175,000 Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.