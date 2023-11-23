Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $188,000 Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 19.4% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 187,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $177,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,447 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.