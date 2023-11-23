Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

