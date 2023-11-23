Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,974,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 739,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

