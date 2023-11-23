Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

