Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $261,000 Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $517.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.