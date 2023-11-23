Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $269,000 Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

