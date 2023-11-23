Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

