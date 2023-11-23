Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 34.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 773,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 197,304 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,546,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 249,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,065.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.