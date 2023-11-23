Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 185.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 126.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 205.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Novavax by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $5.40 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

