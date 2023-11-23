Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.87%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.87%.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

