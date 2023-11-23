Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 1,208,087 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 831,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 772.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of CLSK opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

