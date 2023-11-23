Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter worth $2,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $380,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Green Dot Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GDOT opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $438.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.