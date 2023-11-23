Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,285 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RXRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,451,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,501,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,451,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,501,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $296,456.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,649,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,272. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

